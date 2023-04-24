Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

