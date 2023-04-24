Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCRI opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

