Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:TPX opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,792,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.