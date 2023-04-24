Research Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $707.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

