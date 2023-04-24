Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genuine Parts’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

GPC opened at $166.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.