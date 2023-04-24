Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.17 EPS.
LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.
Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.6 %
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.96 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.