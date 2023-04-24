Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Price Performance

RSVR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 609,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.