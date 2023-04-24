Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Reservoir Media Price Performance
RSVR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.