Research Analysts Set Expectations for Russel Metals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total value of C$68,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $456,835. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

