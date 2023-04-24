Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 42,792 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

