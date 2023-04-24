Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.13%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
