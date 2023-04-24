Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 12,625 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $635.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

