Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,466 shares of company stock worth $161,184. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barings BDC Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.72 million, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

