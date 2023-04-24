Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.87.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.