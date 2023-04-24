Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $101,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

