Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $493.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

