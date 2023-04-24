Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $236,000 Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $20,589,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $689,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

PCTY stock opened at $193.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $203.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

