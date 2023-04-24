Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

