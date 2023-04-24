Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $209,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NULV opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.