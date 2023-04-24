Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $215,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $104,166.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

