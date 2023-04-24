Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

