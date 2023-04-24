Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 12,188 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.