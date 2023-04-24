Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 5,265 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.5 %

CCL opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.