Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Medpace by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Medpace by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $189.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.