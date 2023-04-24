Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $166.52 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

