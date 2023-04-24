Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 9,467 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $617,235,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

