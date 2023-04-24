Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $216,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

