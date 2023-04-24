Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 87,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

