Reviewing Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 1 5 0 2.83

Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord 9.37% 11.36% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

100.0% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Regal Rexnord’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 28.94 $300,000.00 N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $5.22 billion 1.64 $488.90 million $7.30 17.66

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial.

