Reviewing L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) & Its Rivals

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare L Catterton Asia Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A -77.01% 3.76% L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Catterton Asia Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 221.77%. Given L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L Catterton Asia Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A $10.84 million 33.13 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.27 million -8.34

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than L Catterton Asia Acquisition. L Catterton Asia Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

L Catterton Asia Acquisition beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Singapore.

