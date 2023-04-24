Reviewing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.34 $239.97 million $3.44 11.58 MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.62 $439.95 million $4.64 13.62

MACOM Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $68.91, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.21% 11.06% 2.79% MACOM Technology Solutions 47.53% 24.60% 12.15%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Canadian Solar on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

