Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.20).

ROR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.21) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 345 ($4.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.06), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,393.37). In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.06), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,393.37). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,400.07). Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Rotork Price Performance

Rotork Increases Dividend

ROR opened at GBX 318 ($3.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 304.10. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.40 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,890.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

