Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

