Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 451.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

