RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

RPM stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

