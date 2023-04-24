RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $21.62 Average PT from Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

RXO stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

