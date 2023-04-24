Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Ryerson has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.98-$1.06 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%.

Shares of RYI opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

