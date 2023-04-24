Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

