SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $256.88 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.25.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

