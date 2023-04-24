Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $338.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

