Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.0 %

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.