Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.66 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.