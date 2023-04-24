SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.43 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

