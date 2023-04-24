Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Select Medical in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 676,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.