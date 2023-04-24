Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shopify stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 81,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Shopify by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

