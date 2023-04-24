Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Silicom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of SILC opened at $34.30 on Monday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

