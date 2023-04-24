Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Silicom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.
Silicom Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SILC opened at $34.30 on Monday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicom (SILC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.