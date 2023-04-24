Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 11,265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 299.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $134.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

