Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

