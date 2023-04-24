Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 33,887 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ITB opened at $73.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.