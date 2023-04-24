Simplex Trading LLC Sells 40,130 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,130 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

LIT opened at $59.54 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

