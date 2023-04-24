Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $150.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

